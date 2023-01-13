Solar Panels: price, specs, what to know about solar energy

What are solar panels?

Solar panels are devices that convert light into electricity. They are called solar panels because, on most occasions, the light from the Sun, or Sol as astronomers like to call it, is the most abundant form of light and easily accessible, too.

A solar panel consists of a particular layer of silicon cells, a metal frame in a glass casing that has a special film around it, and connections that link the components to each other, making an array. Smaller units inside a panel are called solar or photovoltaic cells, each capable of converting light into electricity.

When arranged on a panel, solar cells can harvest more light being incident in the area and convert it into electricity. This is why one often sees spacecraft equipped with large solar panels designed to cater to the electrical power needs of the space vehicle.

History of solar panels

Solar panels might be common today, but their history can be traced back more than 100 years. Before this, energy from the Sun was being accessed to heat water and turn it into steam to drive machinery.

However, French scientist Edmund Becquerel observed the photovoltaic effect (the generation of voltage and electric current in a material exposed to light). Through experiments with electrolytic cells, he established that the electricity flowing between two platinum electrodes coated in silver chloride or silver bromide is slightly stronger in daylight than in the dark. At the young age of 19 created the first photovoltaic cell that could convert light into electricity.

In 1883, Charles Fritts created the first solar cell using the semiconductor selenium, coating it with an extremely thin layer of gold. Fritts' panel was also installed on a rooftop in New York, but its high cost and one percent energy conversion efficiency made it unviable in the long run.

Russell Ohl first patented solar cells made with silicon, and the first solar panel using silicon cells was created in 1954. These panels were primarily meant to produce power for spacecraft but also found their application in calculators by the 1970s.