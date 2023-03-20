What ChatGPT-4 will mean for AI

Chat-GPT 4 uses X.AI, which opens up its transparency and allows it to correct itself and self-learn.

It is already changing the way people think about AI. The fact that people like your parents are even asking it questions and getting answers is amazing.

Chatbots are already a part of our customer support networks, but this is going to really ramp up, in terms of sophistication

IE caught up with James Coop to talk about what the latest iteration of Chat GPT will mean for AI in general. James is co-founder of JedAI Studio, a company that exists to make AI more usable and useful for businesses of all sizes.

Interesting Engineering: What are the major implications that this improved functionality has in real-world/commercial terms?

James Coop: Chat GPT-4 is a multi-modal model, meaning that it can do certain things such as look at an image and then give a comment on the image as if it's a human looking at it.

So, in an online demo, a guy drew a Post-it note of a website. He took a picture of it, and Chat GPT-4 was able to produce an entire website from just that. So no coding, it just looked at the image, and then produced a website from the image.

It's also really going to change the field of graphic design. In a second example, it had a picture of a cat reading a book. And it was asked to recreate the image, but change the cat into a dog and remove the book, which it was able to do. It shows just how fast and quickly it listens to, understands and responds to a user command.

Commercially, it's going to be a lot more sophisticated in terms of text generation, and there's going to be a lot more intelligence behind the chatbots.

As to real-world implications, it's going to enable the creation of more sophisticated chatbots and virtual assistants, that's something that's going to happen quite quickly and easily. This will have an instant impact on companies because they're going to be able to reduce their customer support costs.

Because AI can literally start building tacit knowledge of company documents and can start self-answering user queries.

AI chatbots have been called out for being emotionally reactive, making factual errors, and engaging in outright "hallucinations” - which GPT-4 does too. Will AI ever be able to overcome this?

So this is called a third-wave AI system, and it uses something called Explainable AI, or X.AI. This is a different approach to artificial intelligence that allows an AI system to make better decisions.

Hallucinations are caused by having too much of the wrong data. So in a traditional large line language model, it's only as good as the data you feed it.

It reads all the data points it's being fed, and it makes a decision based on the data that it's received. If you feed it bad data, it's going to make a decision based on what it's what it knows. So the idea of Explainable AI is basically to provide a way for users to understand how the AI has arrived at a particular output, which means that we can correct its accuracy and its inconsistencies.

This X.AI approach is a super interesting area because it opens up its transparency and allows it to correct itself and self-learn.

ChatGPT is now open to third-party businesses, paving the way for the chatbot to be integrated into numerous apps and services - is this going to become commonplace?

Chatbots are already a part of our customer support networks, but this is going to really ramp up, in terms of sophistication - from a user perspective it's going to be radically better. It will deliver a much higher level of customer service. I can't see any chatbot not wanting to use AI.