What ChatGPT-4 will mean for AI

IE caught up with AI expert James Coop to talk about what the latest iteration of Chat GPT will mean for AI in general.
Alice Cooke
| Mar 20, 2023 05:26 AM EST
Created: Mar 20, 2023 05:26 AM EST
James Coop
  • Chat-GPT 4 uses X.AI, which opens up its transparency and allows it to correct itself and self-learn.
  • It is already changing the way people think about AI. The fact that people like your parents are even asking it questions and getting answers is amazing.
  • Chatbots are already a part of our customer support networks, but this is going to really ramp up, in terms of sophistication

IE caught up with James Coop to talk about what the latest iteration of Chat GPT will mean for AI in general. James is co-founder of JedAI Studio, a company that exists to make AI more usable and useful for businesses of all sizes.

Interesting Engineering: What are the major implications that this improved functionality has in real-world/commercial terms?

James Coop: Chat GPT-4 is a multi-modal model, meaning that it can do certain things such as look at an image and then give a comment on the image as if it's a human looking at it.

So, in an online demo, a guy drew a Post-it note of a website. He took a picture of it, and Chat GPT-4 was able to produce an entire website from just that. So no coding, it just looked at the image, and then produced a website from the image.

It's also really going to change the field of graphic design. In a second example, it had a picture of a cat reading a book. And it was asked to recreate the image, but change the cat into a dog and remove the book, which it was able to do. It shows just how fast and quickly it listens to, understands and responds to a user command.

Commercially, it's going to be a lot more sophisticated in terms of text generation, and there's going to be a lot more intelligence behind the chatbots.

As to real-world implications, it's going to enable the creation of more sophisticated chatbots and virtual assistants, that's something that's going to happen quite quickly and easily. This will have an instant impact on companies because they're going to be able to reduce their customer support costs.

Because AI can literally start building tacit knowledge of company documents and can start self-answering user queries.

AI chatbots have been called out for being emotionally reactive, making factual errors, and engaging in outright "hallucinations” - which GPT-4 does too. Will AI ever be able to overcome this?

So this is called a third-wave AI system, and it uses something called Explainable AI, or X.AI. This is a different approach to artificial intelligence that allows an AI system to make better decisions.

Hallucinations are caused by having too much of the wrong data. So in a traditional large line language model, it's only as good as the data you feed it.

It reads all the data points it's being fed, and it makes a decision based on the data that it's received. If you feed it bad data, it's going to make a decision based on what it's what it knows. So the idea of Explainable AI is basically to provide a way for users to understand how the AI has arrived at a particular output, which means that we can correct its accuracy and its inconsistencies.

This X.AI approach is a super interesting area because it opens up its transparency and allows it to correct itself and self-learn.

ChatGPT is now open to third-party businesses, paving the way for the chatbot to be integrated into numerous apps and services - is this going to become commonplace?

Chatbots are already a part of our customer support networks, but this is going to really ramp up, in terms of sophistication - from a user perspective it's going to be radically better. It will deliver a much higher level of customer service. I can't see any chatbot not wanting to use AI.

The more sophisticated AI becomes the better the answers are going to be, and the need for human moderation and interference will be dramatically reduced.

What does ChatGPT mean for AI in general?

It's opening up the space and it has been born out of one of the four running companies in the AI space for the last five years. The Chat GPT launches have really piqued the public's interest on a global scale.

People now understand how they can actually use this technology within their current business models.

GPT-4 passed a bar exam, and it can fill out a tax return: it's stuff like that, that means AI is going to be a regular part of life, and it should make all our lives much easier and more efficient.

Do you think ChatGPT will change the way people think about AI?

I think it is already changing the way people think about AI. The fact that people like my parents are even asking it questions and getting answers is amazing. Non-technically-minded people are starting to understand how to use it, and how to write a prompt.

And because people are starting to understand, you know, what it can actually deliver, I think it's changing the game.

We used to go and ask Google, but I think, Open AI and Chat GPT are going to make that a thing of the past. Why would you ask Google when you can get a detailed answer, in the right language you want to hear it in? It just makes sense.

What’s next for AI?

I think it's rapidly evolving. I think the size of the data points that AI is going to be linked to our growth is going to get a lot larger, which means that we're going to hopefully start getting a lot more accuracy and factual information.

I think there'll be improvements in things like its emotional intelligence, which will mean it should really start proving itself.

And it will start linking AI to these other areas such as in the metaverse, we talked about how AI will help with its development.

I think in coding terms, a lot of the base code can be produced using Chat GPT, which then just has to be checked by a senior developer. This is going to move things forward dramatically.

A lot of labor saving will come from it in general. It's also very suited to producing blockchain. And also, as we start getting more into augmented reality and VR, I can also see AI being real, a real timesaver in terms of developing these technologies.

How will AI achieve transparency?

It will do that using the Explainable AI, because that's going to give a clearer explanation of how the AI came to its decisions. So the Explainable AI will be transparent, because you'll be able to understand the roots of where the answer came from.

There will need to be some form regulation brought in to monitor the Explainable AI I think... regulation and industry standards. So that will be the next step, they'll start implementing an open framework, which needs to be developed.