A beginner's guide to machine learning: What it is and is it AI?

What is machine learning?

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that involves developing algorithms and models that can learn from data and then use what they've learned to make predictions or decisions. It aims to make it possible for computers to improve at a task over time without being told how to do so.

In traditional programming, a programmer writes rules or instructions telling the computer how to solve a problem. In machine learning, on the other hand, the computer is fed data and learns to recognize patterns and relationships within that data to make predictions or decisions. This data-driven learning process is called "training" and is a machine learning model.

Machine learning can be classified into supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement. In supervised learning, the machine learning model is trained on labeled data, meaning the input data is already marked with the correct output. In unsupervised learning, the model is trained on unlabeled data and learns to identify patterns and structures in the data.

In reinforcement learning, the model learns to make decisions by receiving feedback through 'rewards' or 'punishments.'

What are some examples of machine learning?

There are many examples of machine learning applications in use today.

Some of the most common examples include, but are not limited to:-

Image recognition: Machine learning is used to classify images into different categories or objects. For example, image recognition is used in self-driving cars to identify things such as pedestrians, cars, and traffic signs.

Natural language processing: Machine learning is used to understand and generate human language. Applications include chatbots, voice assistants, and machine translation.

Recommendation systems: Machine learning recommends products or content to users based on their past behavior or preferences. Companies like Amazon and Netflix use this to suggest new products or movies to their users.

Fraud detection: Machine learning is used to identify fraudulent transactions or behavior. Banks and credit card companies use this to prevent fraudulent activity.

Medical diagnosis: Machine learning is used to help diagnose medical conditions based on patient data. For example, machine learning models have been developed to diagnose cancer, predict patient outcomes, and identify at-risk patients.

Predictive maintenance: Machine learning predicts when machinery or equipment will likely fail so that maintenance can be performed before a breakdown occurs. This is used in industries such as manufacturing and transportation.

How does machine learning differ from AI?

In essence, machine learning is a subdiscipline of artificial intelligence. However, machine learning is different in some subtle but important ways.

The latter, AI, refers to any computer system that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as perception, reasoning, learning, and decision-making. Machine learning, on the other hand, is a subset of AI that teaches algorithms to recognize patterns and relationships in data.

While AI can be achieved through many approaches, including rule-based systems and expert systems, machine learning is a data-driven approach that requires large amounts of data and advanced algorithms to learn and improve automatically over time. In contrast, rule-based systems rely on predefined rules, whereas expert systems rely on domain experts' knowledge.