Demystifying network switches: A brief guide for beginners

What is a network switch used for?

A network switch is a networking tool that links objects on a computer network together. It is a piece of hardware that connects different devices in a network by using packet switching to send data to the suitable device.

In a sense, though this is not a perfect analogy, a network switch can be thought of as a modern-day equivalent of a telephone exchange. Just as a telephone exchange routes calls between different phones, a network switch routes data packets between other networked devices.

A network switch, which works at the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI for short — more on that later) model's data link layer, tells data packets where to go. It looks at the data packets' target addresses and sends them to the right device.

Network switches are used at home, in small businesses, and in large corporations. They make it easy and safe for devices to talk to each other so that users can send data quickly and safely.

Switches can also be used to split a network into separate subnetworks for different types of traffic or to make the network more secure. In other words, a network switch is an important part of modern computer networks, making it easier for networked devices to talk to each other.

What is Open Systems Interconnection?

The Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) conceptual model explains how a computer or communications network's communication features operate.

The OSI model comprises seven levels, and each level describes a set of tasks that must be done for networked devices to send and receive data reliably.

The OSI model's seven levels are as follows:

Layer 1: AKA the "Physical Layer," defines the network's tangible characteristics, specifying the electrical and mechanical requirements for network connectors and the encoding and decoding of signals. This layer includes the physical equipment involved in the data transfer and is where the data s converted into a bit stream.

Layer 2: The "Data Connection (or Link) Layer" sends data frames over the physical layer. It offers mechanisms for detecting and fixing transmission errors, ensuring that data is transmitted without error. This layer facilitates data transfer between two devices on the same network.

Layer 3: The "Network Layer" is in charge of directing data between various networks. It breaks up segments into smaller units, called packets on the sender’s device, and reassembles the packets on the receiving device. The network layer also finds the best physical path for the data to reach its destination. This is called routing.

Layer 4: The "Transport Layer" provides end-to-end data transport services, such as flow management, error correction, and congestion control. It guarantees effective and dependable data delivery between devices. The transport layer is also responsible for flow control and error control.

Layer 5: The "Session Layer" is responsible for opening and closing communication between the two devices, known as the session. It creates and controls sessions for device-to-device interactions. It offers methods for creating, sustaining, and severing links and synchronizing data transfer between devices.

Layer 6: Data manipulation and depiction are the responsibilities of the "Presentation Layer." It ensures that data is displayed consistently so that both sending and receiving devices can understand. The presentation layer is responsible for translation, encryption, and compression of data.

Layer 7: AKA the "Application Layer," is the only layer that directly interacts with data from the user. It offers protocols and data manipulation that software, such as email, web browsers, remote login, and file sharing, relies on to present meaningful data to the user. In addition to actively interacting with software programs running on networked devices, it offers a user interface for gaining access to network services.

The OSI model offers a standardized method to describe the various functions of a network and the interactions between devices, making it a valuable tool for network designers and engineers.

How do network switches work?

Network switches are devices that link various network components and enable their communication. A switch employs MAC (Media Access Control) addresses to forward data between networked devices as it operates at the OSI model's Layer 2.

To identify which port the target MAC address is connected to when a device sends data to another device on the network, the switch reads the source MAC address of the incoming data and consults its internal MAC address table.