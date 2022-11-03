What is DALL-E? How it works and how the system generates AI art

The system uses a transformer-based neural network, a type of machine learning that understands context and processes sequences, to create new images that accurately represent each text prompt. DALL-E is constantly training and updating its datasets so that the transformer can correctly predict the images from text prompts.

How does it work?

DALL-E can imaginatively generate images based on words provided by the creators and artists, even in the case of the most unique and unusual descriptions.

Text prompt entered: A stained-glass window of toucans in space. DALL-E/OpenAI

How does it produce the art? It uses the algorithm within the words and places them in a series of vectors or text-to-image embeddings. Then, the AI creates an original image from the generic representation it was presented with from its datasets, based on text added by the user creating the art. DALL-E can "take any text and make an image out of it,” said Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI.

The advanced datasets, combined with deep learning, a type of machine learning, allow DALL-E to create new art. It takes the image embeddings and generates an actual image. The AI can also appropriately add in slight details, like shadows and reflections, to give images an even-more realistic look.

Background information on the history of OpenAI

Before the company was creating innovative text-to-image machine learning concepts through DALL-E, it started out as a text generator, more specifically a language processor. In 2019, OpenAI had initially created a model called the GPT-2 that could predict the next word within a text. It had 1.5 billion parameters and was trained on 8 million web pages to produce its data set. The goal was to predict the next word, similar to a text-to-text generator. “On language tasks like question answering, reading comprehension, summarization, and translation, GPT-2 begins to learn these tasks from the raw text, using no task-specific training data,” OpenAI stated. Its successor, the GPT-3 model, would become the preliminary model for DALL-E, altered to generate images instead of additional text.