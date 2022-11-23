What is Virtual Reality? Here's everything you need to know

What is Virtual Reality?

The term virtual reality refers to a three-dimensional, computer-generated environment that is presented to our senses as if it were really present and can be interacted with. Just like our sensory organs and the brain help us perceive the world around us, they can also be presented with a virtual world that can be perceived to be real or a virtual reality.

Modern technological advancements allow us to not only experience such a world but also interact with objects or other people therein, making the experience more immersive and realistic, terms that are often associated with virtual reality.

Virtual reality, or VR, is achieved today using a mix of technologies such as specially designed headsets and haptics which help in stimulating the senses to create the illusion of the virtual world. An important feature of VR is that perspectives change in accordance with a person's movement in the digital space, and this can be a crucial decider of whether the experience is realistic and also enjoyable.

History of Virtual Reality

It might seem that technologies like VR have a relatively short history spanning no more than a decade or so. However, it is the headset-dominated VR that is coming of age now. As a technology, precursors to VR have been in the works since the 1950s.

In 1962, innovator Morton Heilig used 3D movies to create the perception of a different world and added multi-sensory reality to it by using a machine that could generate vibrations, or wind, or give off peculiar odors. The setup was called the Sensorama Simulator, and it was an inspiration for some of the VR technology that has been developed in various forms ever since.

Head-mounted displays followed very soon thereafter, with two display screens and a magnetic tracking device, the first motion tracker to be used. The use of VR technology for training purposes kicked off with the development of a flight simulator for the U.S. Air Force in 1968.

Gaming companies like Nintendo made 3D gaming portable with its Virtual Boy, while Google brought VR straight to the desktop by launching Street View for cities.

Types of Virtual Reality

It might seem a bit strange that Google's Street View, which does not require any dedicated device, can also be classified as VR. That's because Virtual reality is a rather broad term and encompasses different types of experiences.