What makes AI brains tick? A study shows how to find out

Artificial neural networks are like digital versions of our brains. They learn from data, not rules, and they can perform extraordinary tasks, from translating languages to playing chess. But how do they do it? What is the logic behind their calculations? And how can we trust them to be safe and reliable?

AI brains: How do they work?

These are some of the questions that puzzle both computer scientists and neuroscientists. The latter also face a similar challenge in understanding how the human brain works. How do the billions of neurons in our head produce our thoughts, emotions, and decisions? Despite years of research and medical advances, we still need to learn more about the brain.