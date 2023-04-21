What next? SpaceX provides update after dramatic Starship explosion

Yesterday really happened.

SpaxeX's fully-stacked Starship and Super Heavy launch system took to the skies for the first time from South Texas on April 20, 08:33 local time. The 394-foot-tall (120 meters) Starship — roughly the size of a 40-story building — made a slow climb off the launch pad. And then it kept climbing.

It didn't reach orbit though, as the launch system started to spiral roughly three minutes after launch before exploding into a ball of flames. SpaceX has since provided an update on the problems that led to the explosion, as well as a whole host of impressive imagery.

The world's most powerful rocket takes flight

SpaceX confirmed, via an update on its website, that Starship climbed to an apogee of ~39 km over the Gulf of Mexico. This is "the highest of any Starship to date," the private space firm explained. Though yesterday's mission was the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy, SpaceX has performed numerous suborbital flight tests on the Starship upper stage.

Slow mo video of liftoff from the tower pic.twitter.com/tbf1aAKsgD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

Despite the fiery demise of Starship, SpaceX stresses that yesterday's mission was a success, very much in keeping with its fail fast, learn fast mantra. The explosion was, after all, met with rapturous applause by SpaceX's ground team, rather than the deafening silence that usually follows a catastrophic launch failure.