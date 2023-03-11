What was Microsoft Silverlight, and why was it retired?

At the time of its release, Silverlight was a popular choice for developers who wanted to create rich web applications, especially for media streaming and interactive user interfaces. But since HTML5 has become more popular and can support multimedia and interaction, over time, Silverlight has been used less and less.

Silverlight was a good framework for its time and let developers make high-quality web apps. But because fewer and fewer people use it and modern web browsers don't support it, it's not usually recommended for new development.

Microsoft has discontinued Silverlight, and it is no longer supported.

If you have trouble downloading and installing an older website or web app, it could be because you are trying to use a website or web app made with Silverlight. Some older websites and web apps may have been made with Silverlight, and you may need to install them for them to work right.

However, since Silverlight is no longer supported, it's best to update or switch to newer web technologies.

Do you need Microsoft Silverlight?

In general, you do not need Microsoft Silverlight anymore, as it has been discontinued and is no longer supported by Microsoft. Most modern web browsers no longer support Silverlight, and many websites and web apps that used to use it have switched to other technologies.

Some older websites and web apps may still need Silverlight to work, but this is becoming less and less common. While likely uncommon, if you find you need to use Silverlight for a specific website or application, you can get around the issue by using an older version of a web browser that still supports Silverlight, or by running the website or application on a virtual machine that runs an older operating system and browser version.

Can I remove Microsoft Silverlight?

Yes, you can remove Microsoft Silverlight from your computer if you no longer need it or if it is causing issues. Here's how you can remove Silverlight on a Windows operating system: