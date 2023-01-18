Internet might have changed our lives, but it costs a lot of energy

So, whether you're a tech enthusiast or simply someone who wants to understand the impact of your online habits, we are confident you'll find some of the following information enlightening.

Does the internet use a lot of energy?

In short, yes, it does.

With so many computers, data centers, and miles of wiring worldwide, it shouldn't be surprising that the internet uses a lot of energy. Not to mention smartphones, tablets, the internet of things, and other devices that use the internet every second of every day.

The internet uses a lot of energy, it turns out. piranka/iStock

But how much? Could we ever estimate or measure it?

If we were to do so, every component that connects to the system must be considered when evaluating the internet's energy consumption. A monumental task, to be sure, but we can break things down a little to make the process easier.

Since servers are the internet's core, that's probably a good place to start.

Data centers are groups of computers that make up a system's back end. A data center doesn't always need to be online; it could be an internal system within a business or organization. But the internet is kept running by massive data centers with tens of thousands of computers in critical places worldwide.

A data center can hold database computers, Web servers, mainframes, or all three. Only a few years ago, it was typical for companies to manage their own data centers. Some of them were enormous, the size of a warehouse, and included hundreds or even thousands of rack-mounted computers.

Others were compact, with just one rack of machines.

Many enterprises now rely on cloud services to fulfill their data center demands. In other words, they have outsourced the hardware behind their internet presence to someone else.

These cloud service data centers are vast, housing thousands of machines in colossal physical buildings. Each type of data center, whether in-house or outsourced to a specialist cloud service provider, requires energy to function.

Large ones can consume as much energy as a mid-sized town!

They also make a lot of heat and need to be cooled constantly, so they don't get too hot and stop working. Dedicated air conditioning systems are usually the go-to solution for this.

Data centers need air conditioning to keep the temperature and humidity within a specific range to ensure the proper functioning of the servers and other equipment. If the temperature and humidity get too high, it can cause equipment to overheat and malfunction, leading to possible data loss and system downtime.

Air conditioning is used to remove heat generated by the servers and other equipment and to circulate cool air throughout the data center to keep the temperature consistent. Additionally, air conditioning can also help to control humidity levels which helps prevent corrosion and other problems with the equipment.

This consumes a lot of energy on top of running the servers themselves.

Data centers are one of the most energy-intensive parts of the internet. sdecoret/iStock

Even though the growth rate for data centers in the US has been slowing recently, most of that drop is due to businesses getting rid of their data centers and moving to cloud services. However, these more centralized cloud data centers are larger than those they replace and are getting bigger over time.

It is difficult to estimate the exact number of data centers globally, as new ones are being built and old ones are being decommissioned all the time. However, it is estimated that thousands of data centers are in operation worldwide. At the end of 2021, there were also 728 hyperscale data centers alone - these are centers exceeding 5,000 servers and 10,000 square feet in area. And the number of hyperscale centers is predicted to grow considerably over the next decade.

The number of data centers varies significantly by region, with more developed countries having a higher density of data centers. Additionally, large data centers operated by large companies and service providers can be quite large. These large companies may operate multiple data centers in different regions worldwide.

Nonetheless, some have attempted to estimate this.

Barath Raghavan and Justin Ma from ICSI and the University of California, Berkeley, set out to do just this in 2011. They decided to consider the energy required to develop the internet.

All the energy needed to build computers, networks, cell phone towers, and other equipment is included. They referred to this as "emergy," or "embodied energy."

They concluded that, at least in 2011, the internet probably consumed somewhere between 170 gigawatts and 307 gigawatts a year. This figure incorporated estimates for many elements of the internet, including individual desktops, data centers, routers, Wi-Fi routers, etc.

That, the researchers concluded, might sound like a lot, but it was a fraction of global energy use.

"The internet’s energy use is small compared with the 16TW consumed globally. In contrast, transportation uses 61 percent of global oil production," they state in their paper.

When considering the internet's environmental impact, the researchers had some other interesting points to make.

The internet might not consume that much energy on the grander scheme of things. AerialPerspective Works/iStock

"Rather than focusing on saving energy for the internet in isolation, could we achieve bigger savings in worldwide energy use by having the internet offload some of the functionality of these other sectors?" the researchers explained.

"More importantly, we should look at why there is an urgent need to decrease energy use. Industrialized nations will likely face a pervasive oil bottleneck this decade that will force major changes. On a similar timescale and a more global basis, climate change demands the rapid phasing out of fossil fuels. If the internet is to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem, our approaches to energy efficiency must target these challenges head-on," they added.