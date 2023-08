The White House on Monday announced a new contest to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the security of government systems from cyberattacks. The contest called the AI Security Challenge, will award up to $10 million to teams that can develop AI solutions to detect and prevent malicious activities on federal networks.

AI Security Challenge

As Reuters reports, the contest is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity after a series of high-profile hacks that targeted government agencies, critical infrastructure, and private sector organizations. The White House said that AI has the potential to enhance the security of government systems by automating tasks, analyzing data, and identifying anomalies.