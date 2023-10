Apart from being mildly annoying, CAPTCHA actually plays a vital online role.

Once you understand that, you may look at them with a very different attitude.

But what are they? Let's find out.

There is nothing like spending time on the internet to challenge your faith in humanity. But, as it turns out, much of the "bad stuff" out there might not be human at all. Automated "bots" have become an increasing problem on the internet for years, and many anti-bot strategies have been adopted to combat them. Perhaps the best known are the seemingly ubiquitous CAPTCHA challenges.

What is CAPTCHA?

CAPTCHA, or "Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart," to give it its full name, is a special code used to tell human users from bots. Contrary to popular belief that CAPTCHA is designed to drain your will to live, the CAPTCHA test actually has an important purpose. The test aims to prevent spammy activities like leaving tons of blog comments or blocking unauthorized downloads.