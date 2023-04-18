Silent but speedy: Why electric go-karting is the imminent future

The history of karting dates back to 1956, when Ingels constructed the first kart with a two-horsepower engine. Since then, karting has grown into the foundation of all motorsports, with its technology, power, and safety improving countless times. Internal combustion engines have dominated karting for over 70 years, but in the past five years, more and more modern technological alternatives have emerged – electric.

Initially, electric karting technology was heavy and low-performance, so it was mainly used in entertainment businesses where its power was sufficient and it helped address CO2 pollution issues on indoor tracks. Recognizing this potential, the technology has been perfected, and nowadays, practically all new indoor karting tracks are equipped with electric karts, primarily due to the absence of air and noise pollution.

Until 2018, it was rare to see or hear about the use of this technology in competitions or at the national and international karting championship level. There were several enthusiasts and DIY projects that demonstrated impressive power results with electric karts.

It was in 2018 that two competitors vied for the market by creating the first National Electric Karting Championship, with the fight taking place between the two European countries of Latvia and Germany. On May 1, 2018, the first of six National Electric Karting Championship stages was unveiled and completed, with Richard Irbe emerging as the winner in the youth class, competing against 15 participants with a maximum power output of 15 kilowatts. A few weeks later, on May 14, Germany opened their championship with a field of 20 competitors.

Pioneering challenges

BSR karting championship Source: Blue Shock Race

It was the Latvian startup company Blue Shock Race (BSR) that brought to life the first-ever National Electric Karting Championship, creating all the necessary technology in just 30 days with an incredibly limited budget. Its history will certainly be marked as having the lowest budget and fastest realization of the first national electric karting championship in the world. Such are the challenges of pioneers, but despite the odds and limited resources, BSR managed to pull it off.