Why were chainsaws invented? The incredible origin of this tool

Prototype after prototype, chainsaws became easier to use and eventually replaced traditional axes and hand saws, revolutionizing timber production and other areas where cutting wood is required.

Chain saw cuts a fallen tree edelmar/iStock

Chainsaws can be used for felling, limbing, bucking, pruning, or pollarding trees and to obtain firewood or furniture wood. Some types of chainsaws can also cut ice, stone, concrete, metals, and plastics.

Other chainsaws are specifically prepared to cut meat and bones, such as the ones used in butcheries.

This is not surprising, as chainsaws were initially invented for cutting bones. More specifically, they were used to remove parts of women's pelvic bone in labor to help with childbirth.

Here is that story.

Before the chainsaw

The oldest predecessor of the chainsaw is the hand saw, which uses a blade with teeth to cut wood and other materials.

The most ancient hand saws date from the Paleolithic Era, possibly originating sometime between 60,000 and 10,000 B.C., and are made of flint or stone bladelets with bone handles.

Replica of Ancient Egyptian flint saw (3000 BC) Victoria & Albert Museum, Casts Department/Science Museum Group

Metal blades for hand saws were built after the development of copper metallurgy about 9,000 years ago. In Ancient Egypt, there were saws made of copper and bronze. Hieroglyphics discovered in Egyptian monuments revealed that Egyptians used them to build furniture.

In the Iron Age, saws began to be made of iron, and starting around 1500 B.C., they began to be made of steel, an alloy of iron and carbon.

Where was the first chainsaw invented?

Fast forward to 1780.

In Scotland, surgeons John Aitken and James Jeffray designed the first chainsaw to help resolve obstructed labor.

The term “obstructed labor” refers to a situation when the baby has difficulty (or failure) in descending through the birth canal for mechanical reasons (such as getting stuck between the mother’s pelvic bones).

The condition may bring severe complications for the baby and the mother if not resolved. Nowadays, it is treated with cesarean section, but before this, obstructed labor would often result in the death of both mother and baby.

Before the invention of antiseptics and anesthetics in the 19th century, cesarean deliveries weren’t popular because they posed severe risks, such as infections and hemorrhages, which often killed the mother.