Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, has switched on the scientific instruments aboard its Luna-25 lunar lander and its scientists have begun processing the first data from the spacecraft, a report from Reuters reveals.

The Luna-25 mission, Russia's first lunar lander mission since 1976, is racing against India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander. Chandrayaan-3 could be the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) first successful lunar lander.

Both lander missions aim to perform a soft touchdown on the lunar south pole, which has never been explored before, and either one could get there first.

Luna-25 races to the lunar south pole

The world's leading space agencies have set their sights on the lunar south pole due to the fact that scientists believe there are pockets of water ice hidden beneath lunar soil and inside craters that never catch sunlight.