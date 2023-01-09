Explained: Will Web 3.0 live up to its hype?

Ushering Web 3.0 into the global space

Web 2.0 – the current version of the internet – has grown overly centralized, with a small number of large technology businesses and government organizations controlling the industry. Web 3.0, which promises a decentralized online ecosystem built on the still-emerging blockchain, will be the third iteration of the internet. Web 3.0 was first coined in 2014 by a computer scientist named Gavin Wood. Wood also helped create Ethereum, the decentralized blockchain system that powers the ether coin.

The main problem with Web 2.0, according to Wood, is trusting the people who run the services. "We've managed to build ourselves into this fairly dystopian picture of what the world could be," he said in a podcast with CNBC. This is why many believe Web 3.0 – with its focus on decentralization – will provide a more democratic and dispersed view of the internet. Additionally, it's touted as an essential component of the emerging metaverse, an immersive online universe. While some are skeptical and refer to Web 3.0 and the metaverse as primarily a marketing project and even as a pyramid scheme, other venture investors are pouring billions of dollars into this futuristic vision. However, the idea is reportedly also opposed by many in the tech world, including Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter.

For many Web 3.0 supporters, the past few months have brought a harsh awakening: the market prices of significant cryptocurrencies have fallen precipitously, the trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has slowed, and, most importantly, some pioneer businesses in the field have filed for bankruptcy due to poor risk management and the misappropriation of investor funds. Nevertheless, many argue that business executives should not mistake market volatility or dishonest individuals with the potential applications of digital assets and the technology that support them, even while the debris keeps flying and many retail investors lose their savings.

The financial services sector has substantially driven the adoption of several emerging digital technologies and assets. Among other industries, real estate, gambling, carbon markets, and the arts are using the lessons learned from the financial services experience – both the highs and lows.