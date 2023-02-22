Wilson's newest basketball prototype is 3D-printed and doesn't need air

The key innovation in the new prototype is that it is "airless", meaning that air is able to pass through it freely thanks to the detailed pattern of holes along its surface. Rather than rely on pressurized air to produce the characteristic bounce, it relies on the natural elasticity in the resin it's made from.

This isn't the first time that 3D-printed materials have been studied as a replacement for pressurized air, as Gizmodo notes. Tire manufacturer Bridgestone has been working on an airless tire for more than a decade, albeit with mixed success.

Getting an airless tire to work in all terrains and weather conditions is definitely a taller order than making a basketball that will play well on various basketball courts, but that doesn't mean that making an airless basketball is a simple thing.

Making an airless basketball

Dr. Nadine Lippa, Wilson's R&D Manager for Basketball, was given a pretty daunting task when she joined the company: reinvent the basketball.

"The technology that really struck me was additive manufacturing," Lippa says in a short documentary film about the prototype produced by Wilson, "because it just enables so much change about the ball that can completely alter the athlete's experience, the way its made, everything that we care about."