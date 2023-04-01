Wind kites could soon provide substantial energy to the masses

Moritz Diehl, who heads the Department of Microsystems Engineering at the University of Freiburg, told DW that wind kites could be one of the "most promising" technologies for generating renewable energy in the future.

"You see all the sky above conventional turbines, and you think all this wind energy is just blowing there, and it's not used," he said.

Stephan Wrage, CEO of the German wind power company SkySails-Power, wants to make the "largest yet untapped source of renewable energy worldwide" suitable for mass use.

In August of 2022, we reported on one company making great strides in the field.

“It’s cheaper to manufacture, cheaper to transport, and also has higher efficiency,” told Ars Technica at the time Florian Bauer, co-CEO and chief technology officer of Kitekraft, a Munich-based company developing a kite power system.

The carbon footprint is also much smaller. “If you have all those advantages, why would anyone build a conventional wind turbine?”