Wind power tech could unlock 80% more energy in the US

Wind power tech could unlock 80% more energy in the USThe tech advancements are now entering commercial markets or will do so in the near future.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 23, 2023 09:23 AM ESTCreated: Sep 23, 2023 09:23 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of wind turbines.franckreporter/iStockOver the past few decades, the US wind energy industry has grown significantly and now accounts for a sizable portion of the nation's renewable energy output.According to a recent assessment by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) the sector can expand even more over the next 10 years. The study found that 80% more economically feasible wind energy capacity might be unlocked in the continental United States as a result of technological advancements that are now entering commercial markets or will do so in the near future. This might significantly contribute to the country achieving its ambitious clean energy targets. Examples of some of the technologies studied include longer blades, taller towers, climbing cranes and wake steering.An unexpected opportunity"These results show an unexpected opportunity to utilize wind power more extensively in regions where transmission infrastructure already exists or where incremental transmission could be built relatively cost effectively," said Owen Roberts, an NREL analyst and member of the study, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Wind Energy Technologies Office."Deploying wind power in these regions would reduce the need for governments and utilities to import energy from distant areas to serve local demand and would enable local jobs and local economic growth from land leases and tax revenues."The capacity of wind energy has grown the fastest in states with abundant wind resources and enabling regulations. Some of the largest wind farms are located in states like Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas, and California, which also contribute significantly to the country's total production of wind energy. But the NREL argues that more capacity can be built in less developed areas."Rather than simply continuing to build wind turbines in already-developed regions of the country, this study shows that we can expand wind energy into areas of the country where we historically haven't seen it," said NREL researcher Travis Williams, who participated in the study. "Innovations, especially low-specific power and taller towers combined with modest cost reductions, could dramatically increase wind energy's potential in the United States."However, the sector is not without challenges. The requirement for infrastructure investment, grid integration issues, permitting and siting difficulties, and potential effects on animals and landscapes are among the difficulties currently plaguing the wind energy industry.Increasing public awarenessThe NREL believes policymakers can address some of these issues by increasing public awareness of wind energy, promoting utility experience with integrating wind power and other aspects inherent in the development of the renewable energy source."We're talking about bringing a new industry and new technology to parts of the United States that have hardly seen wind energy," Roberts said. "The more we can show there's potential, the more people will understand the opportunity—creating more pathways to meet our national energy goals."As technology advances, costs come down, and more states adopt aggressive renewable energy targets, wind energy is anticipated to continue expanding in the United States. The development of wind energy in the nation will also be greatly influenced by federal and state laws and incentives.