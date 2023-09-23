Wind power tech could unlock 80% more energy in the US

Over the past few decades, the US wind energy industry has grown significantly and now accounts for a sizable portion of the nation's renewable energy output.

According to a recent assessment by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) the sector can expand even more over the next 10 years. The study found that 80% more economically feasible wind energy capacity might be unlocked in the continental United States as a result of technological advancements that are now entering commercial markets or will do so in the near future. This might significantly contribute to the country achieving its ambitious clean energy targets.