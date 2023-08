The global shipping industry is responsible for emitting a cumulative three percent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide, according to the European Commission.

In a crusade to sail towards a greener future in the maritime industry, shipping giants collaborated and innovated BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies – eco-friendly wings to support the commercial vessel.

Watch the Pyxis Ocean set sail below:

First dual WindWing commercial voyage

The first-of-its-kind 123-foot-tall vessel sets its first sail in open waters to test the new technology. The ship is equipped with cutting-edge wind propulsion techniques in commercial shipping for the first time.

The Pyxis Ocean, managed by Mitsubishi Corporation and chartered by Cargill, created the first vessel retrofitted with two WindWings – large wing sails reaching heights of up to 123 feet (37.5 meters). They can be fitted on cargo ship decks to capture and utilize wind energy.