These robots inspect and repair wind turbines, so humans don’t have to

Although wind turbine towers create clean electricity, they frequently leak oil, damaging the blades, increasing wind resistance, and even polluting the ground below.

Robotics company Aerones saves time and the human workforce by cleaning and inspecting wind turbines with remote-controlled robots.

For the blades of wind turbines, erosion is a huge problem. The blade surface ages gradually due to small airborne particles, ice, snow, and rain. It harms the turbine blade's aerodynamics over time by wearing off the outer layer of the blade. Over the course of the turbine's lifetime, less and less energy is produced as a result. As a result, regular wind turbine blade maintenance is crucial to maintaining the blades' structural integrity and extending the machines' life.