It's important to note, as the YouTube channel points out, that making a Windows 95 key is pretty easy, so this exercise is more for fun than for anything else. Windows 95 OEM key formats are easy to create, and retail keys are even more straightforward.

Enderman rewrote his request as a formula to get around ChatGPT's "moral" objections to generating software keys. Even though the first attempts failed and made mistakes, the problem was solved by changing how the question was set up.

"Enderman" then attempted to activate a new Windows 95 installation within a virtual machine to test the generated keys. Upon closer examination, only about one in every thirty keys proved functional. He identified the main obstacle preventing ChatGPT from consistently producing valid Windows 95 keys: its inability to calculate the sum of digits and determine divisibility.

ChatGPT seemed to offer a series of random numbers that failed this basic arithmetic test in the five-digit strings divisible by seven. The amusing "Activating Windows with ChatGPT" video doesn't delve much deeper into the topic. However, it concludes with some entertaining trolling. After generating numerous Windows 95 keys with a one-in-thirty success rate, Enderman expressed gratitude to the AI by typing, "Thanks for these free Windows 95 keys!" In response, ChatGPT feigned innocence and even denied the possibility of activating Windows 95 with the provided keys.