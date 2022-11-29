China's intercontinental military drone Wing Loong-3 can fly 6,200 miles with air-to-air missiles

Wing Loong-3 drone

Like most other drones, the Wing Loong drones are intended for reconnaissance and surveillance missions and can be equipped with a variety of sensors. Additionally, the drone can be deployed for a combative role when fitted with air-to-surface missiles.

With the Wing Loong-3, China has taken combative drones to a different level altogether by increasing its range to 6,200 miles (10,000 km). To achieve this, China has increased the size of the drone considerably, with the length of Wing Loong-3 now at 40 feet (12.2 m), much longer than its predecessor's nearly 30 feet (9.05 m) body. The wingspan of Wing Loong-3 stands at 78.74 feet (24 m), much wider than the nearly 46 feet (14 m) of Wing Loon-1.

Another striking feature of the drone is its newly entrusted capability of carrying fourth-generation air-to-air missiles. As per SCMP's report, Wing Loong is equipped with PL-10E strike missiles that can take down helicopters and other UAVs, considerably increasing its survivability. Together with its long-range and striking capability, it makes the Wing Loong-3 a deadly drone capable of intercontinental strikes.

What it means for the U.S and its allies

The Chinese Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic) plans to mass produce the Wing Loong-3 and has already initiated work on establishing this capacity. China already exports Wing Loong drones, which are currently in service in African and Middle Eastern nations.

These drones are considered at par with Turkish Bayraktar UAVs, and with the recent upgrades, China has demonstrated the ability to innovate and deliver. Intriguingly, China is also offering the technology to countries that sign up for its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which a Forbes report dubbed Drone Diplomacy.