How can WireGuard technology help maintain mobile privacy?

What is WireGuard?

WireGuard is a VPN protocol created to address some of the limitations of traditional VPN protocols. It was designed with simplicity, security, and performance in mind. Unlike traditional VPN protocols, which can be complex and difficult to set up, WireGuard is easy to install and configure.

Additionally, its low overhead and optimized encryption algorithms make it faster and more secure than a traditional VPN.

How AstrillVPN's WireGuard simplified privacy and protection for iPhone and Android users

AstrillVPN has integrated the WireGuard protocol into its app. This has made it easier for iPhone and Android users to protect their online privacy and security. With AstrillVPN, users can download the app, create an account, and start using the VPN.

AstrillVPN features

Astrill VPN Source: Astrill

AstrillVPN offers a number of features to make privacy protection easier for users. These include:

Implemented the WireGuard protocol, which offers faster speeds and improved security compared to traditional VPN protocols.

Easy to set up, even for those who are new to VPNs. Simply download the app, create an account, and use the VPN.

Has servers in over 60 countries, allowing users to access content from all over the world.

Does not log any of its users' activity, ensuring their privacy is protected.

It can be used on multiple devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Installing WireGuard on iPhone

To install WireGuard on your iPhone, simply follow these steps:

1. Download and install the AstrillVPN app on your iPhone from the App Store.

2. Open the AstrillVPN app and sign in to your account using your credentials.

3. Tap on the Protocol and select UDP (WireGuard is denoted as UDP in the app).

4. Select the server of your choice and click “ON” to connect to the VPN server.

Installing WireGuard on Android

To install WireGuard on your Android device, simply follow these steps:

1. Download the AstrillVPN Android App from Google Play Store.

2. Open the AstrillVPN app and sign in to your account.

3. Click on the drop-down menu list just below the toggle button.

4. Choose the Wireguard Protocol from the list.

5. Connect to a server by tapping on the "OFF" button. Once you tap on it, it’ll switch to “ON.”