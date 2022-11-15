$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids

However, what’s really surprising is that about 75% of such patients in the US do not use any hearing aids. If that’s the case in a developed country, one can imagine that the situation might be worse in many underdeveloped nations. This is where the recent research could make a great difference.

The dilemma with hearing aids

A digital image of human ear. Jaee Kim/Unsplash

Most patients with some sort of hearing impairment don’t use hearing aids because such devices comes costly. The price of entry-level hearing aids starts from $1,000, and if you want to buy something of premium quality, it could cost you over $10,000. That’s a lot of money, especially for college students and young professionals.

Plus, “there’s also a social stigma associated with hearing aids. Many patients are reluctant to wear them because they don’t want to appear old.” said Yen-fu Cheng, one of the authors and an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialist at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. “

Cheng and his team have come up with an interesting solution to both these problems. In their latest study, they propose that AirPods can be embraced as hearing aid devices because of a feature (called “Live Listen”) that was added to AirPods in 2016 for sound amplification purposes.

AirPods vs hearing aids

The "Live Listen" feature allows a user to listen to an activity (sound of water drops, birds chirping) more clearly through the AirPods by placing their iPhone near the spot where the action is happening. The feature amplifies the sound signals coming from a target, and interestingly, a hearing aid also does the same.