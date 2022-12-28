Wireless electronics can power trillions of IoT sensors. Here's how

For example; smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart home security systems, and various other gadgets that continuously share data with your smartphone to keep you updated about your calls, meetings, heart rate, door locks, etc —- are all IoT applications.

We are yet to witness the full potential of IoT, but before that, we need to overcome a big challenge. The sensors that make IoT networks possible require power to stay functional, and unfortunately, our existing energy solutions are not enough to support this demand.

A team of researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has been working on this problem and in their latest study, they propose an interesting solution. The authors reveal details about wireless-powered electronics that promise to meet the energy demands of IoT networks in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.

Batteries won’t work

Sensors are currently powered by technologies like Li-ion batteries. Although batteries can power a large network of devices, they need to be replaced again and again. Therefore a battery-based approach is expensive, unsustainable, and harmful to the environment.

For instance, conventional batteries are made of metals that are procured through mining activities resulting in air and soil contamination. Plus, when these batteries are not carefully disposed of, they release toxic chemicals into our environment.

Moreover, in the future, when IoT applications become more common, there could be billions or even trillions of sensors working together. These large networks might disrupt the battery supply and demand dynamics in such a way that either we won’t have enough batteries to power all the sensors in the world, or the batteries might become unaffordable for most consumers.