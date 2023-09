The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has announced the main contractors chosen for the first phase of its ambitious Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay (POWER) program.

This program is designed to develop a means of distributing energy wirelessly around the globe through airborne power transfer. First dreamed up by Nikola Tesla almost 100 years ago, if successful, this would be the most significant change to energy transfer since the first rollout of electrification almost 150 years ago.

Nikola Tesla's dream

According to DARPA, the first phase of the POWER program will be conducted by three teams led by RTX Corporation, Draper Laboratory, and BEAM Company. These teams will compete to design and develop the optical power relays needed for it to work. The program goals include demonstrating the key components of a resilient, speed-of-light energy network.