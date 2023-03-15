Wireless keyboard with wings folds back for more comfortable use

The story goes on to describe how the engineer assigned a variety of shortcuts to maximize efficiency in his work and in his aesthetic.

He had one key goal: to be able to walk around while typing in order to efficiently collaborate with peers when looking at the same shared screen. Since he always wants to write code, he also carries his PC with him wherever he goes, whether it be on a sofa or a bed.

"It's a hassle to carry around, so let's make something!" he said at the regular company meeting in November of 2020 and from there the Grab Shell was born.

"The original concept was to enable typing while holding the keyboard and also while resting it on a surface. Interestingly, a joystick-shaped device with similar capabilities was invented 20 years ago, " the company's website further described an interesting first stab at what is now an extremely practical and malleable keyboard.