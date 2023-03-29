Bill Gates and other investors pump $29 million into a 'twisty' nuclear reactor

The money will be used to support the development of the company's FusionDirect program. This program uses recent improvements in Stellarator fusion performance, plasma science, and high-temperature superconducting magnet technology to create a low-risk, short-term path to fusion energy.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US, the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics in Germany, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for their work on advanced magnet technology are all part of Type One Energy's technical team. The company's unique FusionDirect program will be run with the help of global partnerships with top research institutions, universities, and industrial companies in fusion science and technology.

Type One and its scientific collaborators @MIT-PSFC, @UWMadison & @CFS_energy built the world’s first high-temp superconducting cable for stellarator magnets. The new design stayed superconducting despite the complex geometry. A complete HTS stellarator magnet is now being built. pic.twitter.com/TWpGYEPQwh — Type One Energy (@typeoneenergy) June 28, 2021

Christofer Mowry, the former CEO of General Fusion and senior adviser on fusion at BEV, will join Type One Energy as CEO. “Type One Energy represents a special opportunity. This team’s knowledge and credibility give Type One the unique ability to integrate recent global advances in stellarator-relevant technology and to deliver a fusion power plant without another costly, large-scale science validation machine.”

Stellarator fusion devices are stable and work steadily, making it easier to use them in a real-world fusion power plant. The billion-dollar Wendelstein 7-X reactor, which began operation in Germany in 2015, is currently the world’s largest experimental fusion device of the stellarator type.