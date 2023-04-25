Electronic plants: New transistors made of wood could help in agriculture and forest management

Wood, although an insulator, has been previously modified with conductive materials for use in batteries, supercapacitors, and other electrical systems. Though its varied usage indicates that wood has huge potential for energy and electronic technology, there is evidently no record of an electrical transistor made out of wood.

Now, a team of researchers in Sweden has made an electrochemical transistor carved out of balsa wood. This opens up the possibility of installing sensors and other electronic gadgets in plants and living trees, which could help in agriculture and forest management.

Isak Engquist, a co-author of the study, told New Scientist: “There is an emerging research field called electronic plants, where scientists look at different ways to send signals inside plants or to incorporate functionality such as sensors in plants, even in living plants.”

The researchers used balsa wood modified with conducting polymers, which are electrically conductive materials composed of organic polymers. The team then removed lignin, which transports water and provides mechanical support and resistance to stresses from the wood. With the removal of lignin, there is higher porosity in the cell walls of wood. As a result of which, when the wood was soaked in a liquid solution containing a conductive polymer, the wood was able to absorb it better. The diffusion saw a higher electrical conductivity in the wood.

The team then ran several switching tests to check the transistor’s operations and concluded that their transistor exhibited similar switching properties to that of organic electrochemical transistors. In a preliminary test, the team also tested birch and ash along with balsa but observed that balsa performed better in preparing high–CW electrodes.