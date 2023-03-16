The world's first wooden electric snow scooter is here. And it's fun

People stopped using the lyly decades ago, but its wooden design inspired the construction of the eLyly. The new escooter uses the same natural material in its base, stem, and front ski.

The device boasts a 1,000-watt electric motor that allows a snowmobile-like rear track to let the scooter reach a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). Charging its lithium battery for 2.5 hours is claimed to be good for a range of 20 to 30 km (12 to 19 miles).

Of course, factors such as rider weight, snow conditions, and ambient temperature need to be considered. The eLyly weighs 55 kg (121 lb) and can manage a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb). It measures 180 cm tall by 120 cm long by 30 cm wide (70.9 by 47.2 by 11.8 in), making it practical to store when not in use.

It even boasts a built-in headlight that helps riders see the trails at night and a tail light to be visible to other riders avoiding any dangerous collisions and accidents.