The world's first wooden electric snow scooter is here. And it's fun
We often cover electric vehicles of all kinds, from range rovers to motorcycles, but this snow escooter grabbed our attention.
It’s a Finish device called the eLyly, and its inventor Pasi Kauppinen told electrek that the name comes from the traditional wooden ski (the lyly) that Finns once employed to navigate the snow.
People stopped using the lyly decades ago, but its wooden design inspired the construction of the eLyly. The new escooter uses the same natural material in its base, stem, and front ski.
The device boasts a 1,000-watt electric motor that allows a snowmobile-like rear track to let the scooter reach a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). Charging its lithium battery for 2.5 hours is claimed to be good for a range of 20 to 30 km (12 to 19 miles).
Of course, factors such as rider weight, snow conditions, and ambient temperature need to be considered. The eLyly weighs 55 kg (121 lb) and can manage a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb). It measures 180 cm tall by 120 cm long by 30 cm wide (70.9 by 47.2 by 11.8 in), making it practical to store when not in use.
It even boasts a built-in headlight that helps riders see the trails at night and a tail light to be visible to other riders avoiding any dangerous collisions and accidents.
The world's first electric snow scooter
On its website, the makers refer to their electric scooter as “the world’s first electric snow scooter- silent, sustainable and fun.” What they do not mention are pricing and availability. Those details are yet to come but you can contact the makers for more information.
For those who are inclined to be a little lazy, the company also offers the Moonbike which is a sit-down electric snow scooter. This version might be more comfortable and practical but does not have the visual appeal of the eLyly.
Both models would do great on winter slopes and even though the snow season is coming to an end it might be a good idea to invest in one of those bad boys for the next year.
