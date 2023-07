Recent studies in robotics have seen woodlice and mollusks being used as robotic grippers, and now we see robotic grippers made out of wood.

Generally, robotic grippers are made of soft plastics when gentle handling and conforming to irregular shapes are required, as they provide flexibility and minimize the risk of damaged objects. Metals, like steel and aluminum, are chosen for their strength and rigidity, offering a firm grasp on heavy or sturdy items.

Now, a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Northeast Forest University has developed a robotic gripper made of wood that can be used in hot environments while maintaining a gentle touch. The team, led by assistant professor Tan Swee Ching from NUS, worked on a first-of-its-kind innovative technology that is driven by lighting, temperature, and moisture.