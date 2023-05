An international team of scientists led by Kyoto University in Japan successfully tested wood as a building material aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The team tested the durability of space wood and found that it showed minimal deterioration and good stability, a press statement reveals.

The samples were selected as potential materials for the upcoming wooden artificial satellite LignoSat. Surprisingly, scientists are increasingly turning their attention to wood as a viable sustainable building material for small satellites.

Scientists highlight magnolia as the ideal space wood

The team behind the space wood test carried out a preliminary inspection including strength tests and elemental and crystal structural analyses of wood samples aboard the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo of the ISS.