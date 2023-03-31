40% of all working hours will be augmented by AI, says new Accenture report

"The next decade will be defined by three mega technology trends—cloud, metaverse, and AI—which collectively will collapse the distance of our digital and physical worlds," said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive of Accenture Technology, in the press release published on Friday.

"While generative AI will have far-reaching impact, leaders must dive in now to achieve its full promise, as it will require significant investments in data, people, and customizing foundation models to meet organizations' unique needs."

The report also stresses the importance of leaders investing in data and people and customizing foundation models to achieve the full potential of generative AI.

40% working hours to be supported by AI

The rapid rise of ChatGPT-like AI has drawn attention to the potential of generative AI, enhancing the possibility of a high-tech future.

Accenture estimates that up to "40% of all working hours will be supported or augmented by language-based AI" as generative AI continues its compelling growth.

98% of business leaders, the respondents, concur that during the next three to five years, AI foundation models will be a key component of their organization's strategies, per the report.

According to Accenture's Technology Vision 2023, generative AI, digital identity, data silos, modernizing data foundations, as well as the feedback loop between science and technology, are four trends that are essential to unlocking this new shared reality.