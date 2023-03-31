Trending
40% of all working hours will be augmented by AI, says new Accenture report

98 percent of business leaders concur that during the next three to five years, AI foundation models will be a key component of their organization's strategies, per the report. 
Baba Tamim
Mar 31, 2023
innovation
Generative AI, in concert with other quickly growing technologies, is propelling a revolutionary future, blurring the line between the digital and physical world, says Accenture's new report. 

When combined, cloud, metaverse, and AI trends will reduce the gap between the virtual and real worlds, according to the Fortune Global 500 tech company.

"The next decade will be defined by three mega technology trends—cloud, metaverse, and AI—which collectively will collapse the distance of our digital and physical worlds," said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive of Accenture Technology, in the press release published on Friday. 

"While generative AI will have far-reaching impact, leaders must dive in now to achieve its full promise, as it will require significant investments in data, people, and customizing foundation models to meet organizations' unique needs." 

The report also stresses the importance of leaders investing in data and people and customizing foundation models to achieve the full potential of generative AI.

40% working hours to be supported by AI 

The rapid rise of ChatGPT-like AI has drawn attention to the potential of generative AI, enhancing the possibility of a high-tech future.

Accenture estimates that up to "40% of all working hours will be supported or augmented by language-based AI" as generative AI continues its compelling growth.

98% of business leaders, the respondents, concur that during the next three to five years, AI foundation models will be a key component of their organization's strategies, per the report. 

According to Accenture's Technology Vision 2023, generative AI, digital identity, data silos, modernizing data foundations, as well as the feedback loop between science and technology, are four trends that are essential to unlocking this new shared reality.

The Generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) Center of Excellence at Accenture has been established as a corporate team.

This would be bringing together 1,600 individuals with a focus on generative AI and utilizing the expertise of more than 40,000 AI and data professionals across Accenture, according to the Dublin-based company

Based on a global poll of 4,777 C-level executives and directors from 34 countries and 25 industries that was performed between December 2022 and January 2023, Accenture's Technology Vision 2023 research examines the state of technology.

The goal of the report is claimed to be providing business leaders with the tools they need to be abreast of technology advancements and keep up with them. 

Accenture has 738,000 employees and works in more than 120 countries. The company's global reach aids in the development of an organizational "digital core."

You can read the full report titled 'When Atoms Meet Bits: The Foundations of Our New Reality' here.

