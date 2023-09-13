World first: 3D-printed vegan salmon now in supermarkets

3D-printed vegan salmon filet will hit the shelves of Austrian supermarkets on September 14 thanks to food tech-startup Revo Foods. Called “THE FILET – Inspired by Salmon,” the food product is the first 3D-printed vegan seafood and the first 3D-printed product in general to be made available in supermarkets.

This is according to a press release acquired by Interesting Engineering on Tuesday.

The goal of 3D-printed fish is to offer a more environmentally friendly substitute for conventional fishing and aquaculture practices. Many fish species are at risk of becoming extinct as a result of overfishing. The practice is also responsible for habitat destruction and pollution.