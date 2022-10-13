The world's first space tourist will now also ride Starship around the Moon and back

Those missions will be a precursor to Starship's eventual crewed missions to Mars, which will be partly funded by SpaceX's space tourism launches and its Starlink internet service.

SpaceX's private space missions

The idea for the second private Starship moon mission came roughly a year and a half ago when the Titos visited SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. As per Ars Technica, Dennis Tito had wanted to travel around the Moon since around the time he flew to the ISS, but none of the spacecraft available had convinced him it would be manageable. That reportedly changed when he visited SpaceX HQ with his wife and got a good look at Starship.

The Titos booked two of the twelve seats that will be available on the second of SpaceX's planned lunar flights for later this decade. Both of those will follow a similar trajectory to NASA's Artemis I and Artemis II missions, both of which will fly around the Moon but will not land on the lunar surface.

Dennis and Akiko Tito are the first two crewmembers on Starship’s second commercial spaceflight around the Moon → null — SpaceX (@SpaceX) ) October 12, 2022

After the announcement, Akiko Tito is now the first woman confirmed to fly on Starship. However, she likely won't actually be the first woman to fly on Starship, as not all passengers are confirmed for the first two passenger Starship flights that will take place before the Titos launch to the Moon.

The very first crewed Starship mission will be Polaris III, contracted by billionaire Jared Isaacman, which will likely fly to low Earth orbit. Isaacman has already flown to orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for his Inspiration4 mission. SpaceX's first private moon mission is called "dearMoon" and it will take Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and a number of artists to the Moon and back.