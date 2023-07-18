This World War II bunker is now an in-demand vacation home

This World War II bunker is now an in-demand vacation homeIt boasts a bathroom, two bedrooms, and a dining room.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 18, 2023 11:30 AM ESTCreated: Jul 18, 2023 11:30 AM ESTinnovationThe redesigned bunker.Sykes Holiday Cottages Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Corstorphine & Wright, with the help of engineers at Symmetrys, have transformed a WWII-era concrete bunker into a remarkable vacation home in southern England. The building was once used to protect Britain against incoming Luftwaffe attacks.This is according to a report by New Atlas published on Monday.Commissioned in early 1941, the Transmitter Bunker was part of the UK's Chain Home radar system. This was the world’s first early warning radar network and was pivotal during the Battle of Britain. It was eventually decommissioned in 1956.Now, it has been carefully redesigned to serve as a summer home."The bunkers' design is completely unique and there are no standard details to deal with such a building," told New Atlas architect Jonny Plant, director at Corstorphine & Wright. See Also Related Meet the Famous Bunkers of Albania From the Iron Curtain Era This Nuclear Fallout Bunker Is Composed of 42 School Buses Buried Underground Unusual Bunker Transformation - The Energy Bunker in Hamburg The living room.Sykes Holiday Cottages "The most challenging part of the design was the detailing to retain the original internal concrete, whilst also insulating and waterproofing it. In the end, the only option was to completely expose the bunker structure, insulate and waterproof the building from the outside, effectively wrapping it in insulation and waterproofing and then returning the earth and replanting.”"The formation of the large 'bomb blast' opening on the south elevation was also a significant challenge. In forming the opening, we wanted to play on the history of the bunker and decided to form a blast opening for the new glazing rather than a simple cut out."The kitchen.Sykes Holiday Cottages Today it measures 645 sq ft (60 sq m) and boasts a wood-burning stove, a bathroom, two bedrooms, and a dining room. A listing on Sykes Holiday Cottages sees renters praising the dwelling’s many benefits.“I booked it as a surprise for my husband who is recovering after being seriously ill. He has a great knowledge of and love of military and naval history so I thought it would be perfect. It was. Beautifully converted hideaway, literally. Breathtaking views of the landscape and sea. We only left the bunker once for a short walk,” said a renter only known as Catherine.The bedroom.Sykes Holiday Cottages “We spent time sitting in the peace filled garden reading and watching the wildlife. We spent the evenings watching the bats and the moon over the sea. Arrived to it spotlessly clean and ready. Key easy to locate. All instructions clear. Incredible entrance, like stepping back in time totally. There is a tiny but well designed kitchen. Furniture was comfortable. We didn't light woodburner as weather so warm but appreciated stack of logs etc, in case we wanted to do so.”The posting showed that the residence was booked well into October 2023. Two nights at the luxurious home will cost 702 GBP ($1,215).HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Creator of groundbreaking "UFO patents" explains inventions in rare interviewAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightHow is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insightsJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenThe COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionWant to protect your brain from aging? Learn another languageWorld's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcher'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AIToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentNewly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever before Job Board