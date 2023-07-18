This World War II bunker is now an in-demand vacation home

Corstorphine & Wright, with the help of engineers at Symmetrys, have transformed a WWII-era concrete bunker into a remarkable vacation home in southern England. The building was once used to protect Britain against incoming Luftwaffe attacks.

This is according to a report by New Atlas published on Monday.

Commissioned in early 1941, the Transmitter Bunker was part of the UK's Chain Home radar system. This was the world’s first early warning radar network and was pivotal during the Battle of Britain. It was eventually decommissioned in 1956.

Now, it has been carefully redesigned to serve as a summer home.

"The bunkers' design is completely unique and there are no standard details to deal with such a building," told New Atlas architect Jonny Plant, director at Corstorphine & Wright.