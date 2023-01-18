YouTubers claim to have built 'world's biggest' hexapod rideable robot

It all started when one of the YouTubers on the team came across a princess auto excavator (a powerful towable excavator) which was capable of orienting itself using its bucket to stand up and maneuver.

The YouTuber asked himself: what would stop more legs from lifting a heavier body? That’s when he decided it was possible to build a six-legged version of the princess auto excavator to produce a spider-like rideable robot.

A successful first month

The first month of the project went exactly to plan. The team partnered with princess auto which provided six excavators and an in-store spending budget.

The initial idea was for a rectangle that had attached to it six legs that could each produce the exact same motion. The only difference would be what time that motion happens.

However, that simply did not work leading the team to choose a hexagonal frame. Changing to this type of frame brought on so many complexities.

The joints and all the angles had to be super precise and now the motion of each leg had to be different. Oh boy! Things were getting complicated.

Matters got even worse when the YouTubers got to the building stage. None of the legs were the length they were supposed to be and they could not find their rightful place on the hexagonal frame.

What was initially a two-day welding job resulted in an over-a-week ordeal. By the time they were ready to attach the legs to the frame, the YouTubers were already starting to feel a little defeated.