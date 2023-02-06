World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia

Crafter is seeing a similar level of doubt about this project as he did about the Tesla big battery. “I think everyone was skeptical… I mean, everyone,” Crafter says to Renew Economy.

Crafter calls the plan basic but bold. By constructing these industry-leading projects, South Australia intends to attract international business and ensure that it will pave the way for much larger projects at the nearby green hydrogen hub in Port Bonython and the steel city of Whyalla.

“It will be .. the launching pad to get to those larger scale projects that the industry is rushing towards,” he says. “So we think that’s an advantage that we have there.”

A hydrogen pipeline illustrating the transformation of the energy. Petmal/iStock

Provided by Frontier Economics

London-based Frontier Economics has offered some modeling for the potential operation of the electrolyzer and power plant. The power plant will be more adaptable, providing electricity during high-demand and high-cost periods. When the electrolyzer is running, it hardly ever works.

“There is no opportunity to arbitrage spot prices if the electrolyzer and hydrogen turbine operate at the same time,” Frontier Economics says.

Crafter points out that South Australia presently gets just over 69 percent of its energy from wind and solar. That percentage is anticipated to reach 100 percent in the coming years.