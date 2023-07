China's next-generation high-speed train has set a new record as it sped at 281 miles (453 km) per hour during a test run, EurAsian Times reported. Its relative speed, when two trains move in the opposite direction, reached a mind-blowing 553 miles (891 km) per hour.

High-speed rail systems offer a highly efficient mode of transport to haul people and cargo between destinations. In an age when countries are looking to reduce their carbon emissions, electrified and energy-efficient trains can offer eco-friendly alternatives to air transport.

By clocking at higher speeds, trains can further reduce the time deficit of travel between the two modes of transport. For instance, the distance between the capital city of Beijing and Shanghai could take only 2.5 hours on a train traveling 248 miles (400 km) an hour, similar to what a flight typically takes.