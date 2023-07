Abu Dhabi-based technology holding group G42 has unveiled the world's fastest supercomputer, the Condor Galaxy-1 (CG-1), which has 54 million cores and a processing capacity of four exaflops, a press release said. The supercomputer is located in Santa Clara, California, and will be operated by Cerebras, a US-based AI firm under US laws.

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology takes center stage, there is a strong demand for supercomputers to help businesses train their own models. Companies like Microsoft have offered to build the extremely expensive infrastructure and rent it out for companies to work on them.

Based in Abu Dhabi, G42 is a holding group in the technology area and aims to create infrastructure for the futuristic world. It works with both nations and corporations to realize its vision and is building the Condor Galaxy system of supercomputers to help solve the biggest problems facing humanity today.