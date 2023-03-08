World's first 3D-printed rocket to orbit is set to launch today

The 3D-printed Terran 1 is finally ready for liftoff

The 110-foot-tall (33 meters) Terran 1 rocket is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida during a three-hour window opening at 1 pm EST (1800 GMT).

Terran 1 is roughly 85 percent 3D-printed by mass, though Relativity Space aims to make future models up to 95 percent 3D-printed.

The rocket's first mission, called "Good Luck, Have Fun," or GLHF, will be viewable via Relativity Space's YouTube channel and can be watched here via the embedded video below.

The key goal for Relativity Space today is to show that the 3D-printed Terran 1 is robust enough to handle the immense forces of a launch. The company will be particularly interested to see how its rocket fairs during Max-Q after launch, which is the point where the structural loads are the highest on a rocket as it makes its way to orbit.

In an emailed interview with Space.com, Relativity Space representatives said reaching low Earth orbit (LEO) isn't guaranteed at all and would be viewed as "a total home run." As such, the rocket won't carry any scientific payloads, as was the case with Japan's explosive failed debut launch of its new H3 rocket this week.