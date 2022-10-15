Ukraine: World’s first 3D-printed school in a warzone, foundation laid

"It saves time. It's efficient as far as it concerns energy costs, and it's going to be quick," Charles Tiné, a TEAM4UA's strategic committee member, told Euronews Next.

In collaboration with the regional administration and other enterprises using 3D technology to assist those who have been displaced by the crisis in Ukraine, TEAM4UA NGO implemented a unique proposal that has never been tried on the ground in the midst of a war.

According to the country's defense ministry, "Save Schools" is a Ukrainian project that keeps track of all damaged and ruined schools in the country by compiling images of the destroyed buildings and the dates they were hit by shelling.

Damaged schools

Over 2,000 schools have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

"With each day that passes in this war, children's lives and futures are put at greater risk," Onno van Manen, Save the Children's acting Country Director in Ukraine, said.

Over 75,000 of the 250,000 officially registered internally displaced individuals in the Lviv region are school children.

Around 3.6 million children face the possibility of missing school, and 1.5 million face the possibility of developing mental health problems as a result of the Russian invasion, according to the international aid organization World Vision.

"The conflict is jeopardizing the future for an entire generation of Ukrainian children," said Jennifer Neelsen, World Vision Ukraine Crisis Response Director.