Swedish company unveils world’s first airbag jeans for motorcyclists

A CO2 cartridge

They consist of a replaceable CO2 cartridge that releases the gas when the rider starts to fall from their bike.

“'The jeans are just as comfortable as any other pants, and are made with water repellent, breathable and abrasion resistant fabric,” Mo'cycle states on its website.

But in order for the pants to sense a fall, they need to be connected to the motorcycle. Mo’cycle achieves this through an elastic tether that allows the rider to comfortably move their body while still being attached to the bike.

This means the motorcycle doesn't need any special adaptation to have the tether attached.

When the rider starts to fly off the seat due to an impact, the tether is pulled apart and detaches from the jeans. At this point, the pants’ airbags are activated and blow up.

This is achieved by the release of a spring-loaded piston that pierces the CO2 cartridge, releasing the gas and inflating the airbag. The process is extremely fast, allowing the bags to be fully inflated before the rider gets the chance to hit the floor.