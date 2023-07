"The World’s First All Titanium motorcycle is currently being crafted". These words greet you when you visit W. Robert Ransom's webpage about his commissioned work to build an all-titanium motorcycle. Unlike other motorcycles produced en masse, this one is being crafted piece by piece in Ransom's workshop in the US.

Custom build projects are always special and can take months or even years. Interesting Engineering has previously covered some interesting and bizarre builds, and they are all brilliant.

If the world appreciates Elon Musk for breaking the status quo and building an electric car when nobody wanted to. In that case, custom builders do this every day of their lives without getting a fraction of the praise duly deserved.