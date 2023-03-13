US startup plans to launch world's first ammonia-powered ship this year

Ammonia-powered ships by 2050

Founded in 2020, Amogy aims to decarbonize heavy-duty transportation with its ammonia-based, high-energy density power solutions. Last year, the company demonstrated how to power heavy machinery like tractors and semi trucks with ammonia.

It has now set its eyes on demonstrating its technology on water-based vehicles and is starting with a tugboat. While a tugboat may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing sea vessels, it is a critical piece of the shipping industry, often deployed to haul large ships out to sea.

The boat that Amogy has selected was built in 1957 and uses diesel generators to power its electric engines. The company plans to replace the diesel generator with an ammonia one. What makes it even unique is that the 1 megawatt (1MW) generator has thrice the output used for the semi-truck demonstration.

The 3D model of Ammonia kickers/iStock

Although Amogy has previously used ammonia as a combustion fuel, for this demonstration, it plans to split the compound into hydrogen and nitrogen, so that the former can be used in a fuel cell to generate electricity and power the electric motors.

Ammonia may not be as energy-dense as diesel, but its combustion does not lead to carbon emissions. Currently, its generation is a source of emissions, but efforts are underway to produce greener ammonia shortly.