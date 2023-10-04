World's first artificial intelligence island awarded permit

Belgian transmission system operator Elia announced on its site on Tuesday that it had received a permit to proceed with the construction of Princess Elisabeth Island, the world’s first and only artificial intelligence island.

The island consists of a 45-kilometer-off-the-coast (28-mile) energy center that will link the onshore electricity system of Belgium with new wind farms and extra interconnectors from the UK and Denmark. A crucial requirement for its development is getting the permit, for which Elia applied in January of 2023.

A leader in offshore wind

“Belgium is a leader in offshore wind. It is accelerating the energy transition via a fourfold increase in offshore wind capacity in the Belgian North Sea, the construction of an energy island and new interconnectors with countries which surround the North Sea,” said Tinne Van der Straeten, Belgium’s Federal Minister for Energy.