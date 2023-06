Former UK Paralympian John McFall, a surgeon for the UK's NHS public health service, was selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) last year when it announced its new class of astronauts.

An update from the UK government website shows that McFall has arrived in Germany and will shortly begin training at the European Astronaut Center.

The world's first 'parastronaut'

Shortly after his selection last year, McFall stated, "The message I would give to future generations is that science is for everyone and space travel hopefully can be for everyone."

He will spend the next two years forming part of a feasibility study carried out by ESA and NASA to assess the conditions required for people with disabilities to go to space.