Black Swan: World's first 'cargo drone airline' aims to fly in early 2023

"So the size fits neatly into the global geography."

The two began researching the business in 2013 when Amazon started experimenting with drone delivery, according to multiple media reports quoting the brothers.

The brothers thought there was a better way to deliver courier packages to each client, but they were discouraged by the logistical challenges involved in using small drones like Amazon's to carry goods directly to houses.

Merchandise is flown into Sofia in Bulgaria, loaded onto a large truck, and then driven hundreds of miles before being unloaded onto a smaller van that transports the delivery to specific locations, which according to Rangelov, is a costly affair.

"We said let's map the size of the vehicle to fit exactly what you can fit in a delivery van in the last mile," said Rangelov.

"This way, we get to cut a step from the process."

Cheaper and quicker cargo delivery

With the support of approximately 3,000 airstrips located around Europe, the final product, which has about half the capacity of a U-Haul moving van, may provide consumers with quick and inexpensive cargo shipment, allowing for same-day delivery, as per the 'drone airline' company.

Many of the airstrips are closer to consumers than the primary distribution centers, making them even more practical for same-day delivery, feels Rangelov.

Additionally, the design sets Dronamics apart from other cargo drone operators that frequently carry smaller loads for shorter distances.

"Most small delivery drones are an attempt to solve the last-mile problem," Dronamics told Drone DJ news in 2018.

"They are the bike messenger, we are the cross-country truck."