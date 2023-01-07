TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here

During its pilot run, carbon emissions were slashed from 2,500 to 500 metric tons.
Baba Tamim
| Jan 07, 2023 07:11 AM EST
Created: Jan 07, 2023 07:11 AM EST
innovation
New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG.
New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG.

CNH Industrial  

A British company has created a pioneering tractor that could be a game changer in the green energy-striving agricultural industry. 

The ground-breaking cow-dung powered 270 horsepower tractor is said to perform on par with counterparts driven by normal diesel engines, according to multiple media reports on Friday. 

"The T7 liquid methane-fuelled tractor is a genuine world-first and another step towards decarbonizing the global agricultural industry and realizing a circular economy," said Chris Mann, co-founder of Bennamann, a company that deals with methane energy products. 

Methane from cow dung, according to the company, can simply be used to make the fuel, enabling a more circular economic model.

T7 cow-dung powered tractor

Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here
New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG.

CNH Industrial  

The carbon footprint of a farm is a significant determinant of its sustainability. Additionally, farmers continue to want strong tractors that can run continuously. 

So, the best options available for now to ensure better horsepower machine performance while also cutting emissions and running costs are natural gas and particularly biomethane.

The pre-production model of the tractor was tested for a year to meet the requirements.

During the test run on a farm in Cornwall county, South West England, carbon dioxide emissions were reduced from 2,500 metric tons to 500 metric tons in just one year.

In a biomethane storage facility located on the farm, waste byproducts from a herd as small as 100 cows were converted into a fuel known as fugitive methane.

The tractor's cryogenic tank provides the same amount of power as a diesel but with significant emission reductions.

It will improve overall farm sustainability while more than doubling autonomy as compared to a CNG design, claims the company. 

Most Popular

The tractor has a fuel capacity that is four times greater than the T6 Methane Power CNG, a previous tractor model of the company. 

For the T7 Methane Power LNG tractor, Bennamann's innovative non-venting cryogenic storage tanks maintain the methane as a liquid at -162°C, creating a new source of clean power. 

Additionally, because of the technology's capacity to transport LNG, similar to how diesel can be carried, farms without the capability to create LNG on-site can still make use of its benefits. It also permits flexible in-field refueling during busy operational windows.

The partnership

According to a press release from the company, the launch of the "T7 Methane Power LNG," the first tractor in the world to run on liquid methane, on December 9, 2022, marked another major turning point in the collaboration between Bennamann and New Holland, a producer of agricultural machinery, a division of CNH Industrial.

Both the tractor's zero-venting fuel tank and the system for producing and storing liquid fugitive methane that can be utilized on farms will be made utilizing Bennamann's ground-breaking technology and expertise.

CNH's pre-production prototype's active temperature-controlled fuel system includes a stainless-steel cryogenic tank that is carefully sculpted to resemble its diesel equivalents, making the most of available space and efficiently storing LNG inside a functioning tractor.

The farmer can easily control cutting-edge guidance programs, analyze all field data, and maintain wireless connectivity with both the field below and important locations all over the farm thanks to this prototype's PLM Intelligence-equipped PLM technology, which is also present in New Holland's full production fleet. 

By giving farmers complete operational control and the capacity to make data-driven decisions, these crucial elements further increase productivity and sustainability, according to the companies. 

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
This brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fear

Can the removal of the amygdala region in the brain truly absolve one of fear? Interesting Engineering speaks to Dr. Sanne Van Rooij, a clinical neuroscientist, to find out.

Deena Theresa | 7/29/2022
Australian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
sciencepremiumAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
Chris Young| 8/13/2022
Does being a veggie make you depressed? – The Blueprint
sciencepremiumDoes being a veggie make you depressed? – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 10/23/2022
More Stories
innovation
Cybersecurity: How a new approach could dramatically boost protection
Paul Ratner| 1/8/2023
innovation
9 of the best AI applications from CES 2023
Christopher McFadden| 1/7/2023
innovation
Here is why building ski lifts is a monstrous task
Loukia Papadopoulos| 1/7/2023