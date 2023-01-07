Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here

Methane from cow dung, according to the company, can simply be used to make the fuel, enabling a more circular economic model.

T7 cow-dung powered tractor

New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG. CNH Industrial

The carbon footprint of a farm is a significant determinant of its sustainability. Additionally, farmers continue to want strong tractors that can run continuously.

So, the best options available for now to ensure better horsepower machine performance while also cutting emissions and running costs are natural gas and particularly biomethane.

The pre-production model of the tractor was tested for a year to meet the requirements.

During the test run on a farm in Cornwall county, South West England, carbon dioxide emissions were reduced from 2,500 metric tons to 500 metric tons in just one year.

In a biomethane storage facility located on the farm, waste byproducts from a herd as small as 100 cows were converted into a fuel known as fugitive methane.

The tractor's cryogenic tank provides the same amount of power as a diesel but with significant emission reductions.

It will improve overall farm sustainability while more than doubling autonomy as compared to a CNG design, claims the company.